Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Pacton Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Pacton Gold

(Get Rating)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.