Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Sells $6,932,000.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, June 8th, Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $545.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.71, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $514.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.93. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $421.55 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.