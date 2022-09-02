Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Research analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $545.15 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $421.55 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.42, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.93.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,466 shares of company stock valued at $418,599,046 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

