Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,051 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Tenet Healthcare worth $22,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,844,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after acquiring an additional 929,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,410,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,216,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
NYSE THC opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.43.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
