Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7,732.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100,755 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $23,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $211.62 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.27.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

