Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $2,746,840.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,633 shares of company stock worth $54,580,396. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $244.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.