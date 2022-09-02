Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7,732.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100,755 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $23,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.06.

IQV opened at $211.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

