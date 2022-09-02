Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,536 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Rapid7 worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,755,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average is $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.27. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $145.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.