Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,085 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of SM Energy worth $21,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

SM Energy Price Performance

About SM Energy

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.