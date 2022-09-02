Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,352 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $230.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

