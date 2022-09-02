Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,074 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $19,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Shares of AVY opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.72 and a 200 day moving average of $174.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

