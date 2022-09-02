Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.70. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

