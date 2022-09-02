Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $14.90 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $14,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $77.60.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,555 shares of company stock worth $687,351 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

