Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $15.36 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,400 shares of company stock worth $8,106,068. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

