Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,524 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 538.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,225,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after acquiring an additional 934,160 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $12,879,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,242,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,716,000 after acquiring an additional 193,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 190,581 shares in the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.38 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

