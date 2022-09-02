Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,322 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Banner worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.00. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

