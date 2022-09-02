Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,012,543 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,012,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,138,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of JetBlue Airways at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 992,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 556,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

