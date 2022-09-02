Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 170,580 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,798,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

