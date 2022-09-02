Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,022 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GT. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

