Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Raymond James worth $21,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $104.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.20.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

About Raymond James



Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

