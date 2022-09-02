Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 71,838 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,838 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,332,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,367.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 6.1 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.67.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $425.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

