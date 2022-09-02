Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,169 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $22,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after buying an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Abiomed by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,296,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Abiomed by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,499,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $259.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.46 and its 200-day moving average is $280.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.