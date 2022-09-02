Pangolin Price Reaches $0.0455 on Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $270,358.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,587.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.61 or 0.08014177 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819118 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015700 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,153,066 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Buying and Selling Pangolin
