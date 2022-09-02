Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47. 202,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 723,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

