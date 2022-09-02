Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Partner Communications Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.76.
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
