Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 2.9 %

PDCO traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,065. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

PDCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

