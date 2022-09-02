Paycoin (PCI) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Paycoin has a total market capitalization of $83.55 million and $218,877.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paycoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,968.61 or 0.99939569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00063910 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024330 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Paycoin Coin Profile

PCI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayCoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It runs off the popular scrypt protocol which gives it unmatched stability and easy accessibility. PayCoin uses memory-hard, scrypt-based mining with both proof-of-work and proof of stake algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

