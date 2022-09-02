PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Truist Financial increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.