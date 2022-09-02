PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 228,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,312,521. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

About PayPal



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

