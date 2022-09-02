PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $114.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

PYPL stock opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

