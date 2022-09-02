Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 480,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,179. The company has a market capitalization of $762.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 358,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 283,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 215.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 154,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $1,466,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

