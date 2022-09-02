Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Holdings Lowered by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,342 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Performant Financial worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 179,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,684 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of PFMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 43,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,028. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of -0.32.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

