Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €242.00 ($246.94) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.5 %

EPA RI traded up €0.85 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €184.40 ($188.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($139.03). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €185.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €186.66.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

