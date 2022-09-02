Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Given New €233.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €242.00 ($246.94) to €233.00 ($237.76) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDRDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Pernod Ricard from €260.00 ($265.31) to €256.00 ($261.22) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Pernod Ricard stock traded up 0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 182.04. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 187.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is 196.74. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of 172.60 and a one year high of 246.48.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

