Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00003389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $61.30 million and $6.83 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00029327 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00084030 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00041006 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading.PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage.Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan.Telegram | DiscordDocumentation”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.