Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 3.4 %

WOOF traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $14.63. 1,365,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.56.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

