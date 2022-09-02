PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetroChina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PetroChina by 130.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 99.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 853.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Stock Up 0.4 %

PetroChina Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PetroChina has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $2.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

