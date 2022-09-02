Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.67. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 2,267 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on POFCY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.