Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.93

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as low as C$1.87. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 72,119 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$219.67 million and a P/E ratio of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$42.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glen William Gray acquired 20,000 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.13 per share, with a total value of C$42,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,570,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,464,941.35. In other Petrus Resources news, Director Kenneth Graham Gray acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,682.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 654,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,404,919.23. Also, insider Glen William Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,570,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,464,941.35.

About Petrus Resources

(Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.