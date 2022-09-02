PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.59. 122,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 25.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

