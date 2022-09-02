Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,207 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,017,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,445,000 after buying an additional 617,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,157,000 after acquiring an additional 327,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $86.33 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,500 shares of company stock worth $27,474,678. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

