Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million. Photronics also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 1,494,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,532. Photronics has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $946.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth $219,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Photronics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

