Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.81

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 36159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $395,751.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

