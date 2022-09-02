Pika Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $579,185.89 (PIKA)

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pika has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Pika coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pika has a total market cap of $579,185.89 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.73 or 0.01502636 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827199 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015749 BTC.
About Pika
Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token.
