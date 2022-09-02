Pika Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $579,185.89 (PIKA)

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pika has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Pika coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pika has a total market cap of $579,185.89 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.73 or 0.01502636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015749 BTC.

About Pika

Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token.

Buying and Selling Pika

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pika directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pika should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

