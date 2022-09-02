Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Approximately 146,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 243,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.03).

Pineapple Power Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.41.

About Pineapple Power



Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.



