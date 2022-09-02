Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $267.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $267.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $285.59.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $247.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.71. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122,951 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.