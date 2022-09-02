PlatinumBAR Market Capitalization Tops $20,670.04 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 63.9% higher against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $20,670.04 and approximately $100.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,339.43 or 0.99902039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00063461 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00226429 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00154369 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00234090 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00057961 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063057 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004121 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

