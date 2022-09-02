PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.64. 491,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,870. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

