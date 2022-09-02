PolkaBridge (PBR) Price Hits $0.0675 on Exchanges

PolkaBridge (PBR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One PolkaBridge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaBridge has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. PolkaBridge has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $630,389.00 worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PolkaBridge Coin Profile

PolkaBridge’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 76,263,324 coins and its circulating supply is 64,263,324 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge.

Buying and Selling PolkaBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

