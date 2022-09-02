PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Down 30.7% This Week

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $365,037.20 and approximately $1.15 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 581.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.25 or 0.27551217 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833986 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016049 BTC.
About PolkaWar
PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
PolkaWar Coin Trading
